U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran Rise

U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran Rise

U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran Rise

CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad and anti-war protests across the country.
US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general

The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased...
Independent - Published Also reported by •SifyCBS News


Japan OKs divisive plan to send naval troops to Mideast

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle...
Seattle Times - Published


alphonsemourad

Alphonse mourad U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran Rise https://t.co/5PVHScbbAx via @YouTube 38 minutes ago

Rvogt1_cba

Richard Vogt RT @hxhassan: The US in the Middle East: the more it tries to disengage, the more it gets sucked in. {3,000 more troops head to the region… 44 minutes ago

beesprimetime

beesnetwork U.S. Troops Head To Middle East As Tensions With Iran Rise https://t.co/aj9K4wHCCg via @YouTube 53 minutes ago

1Alyssea

alyssea luckey RT @4everNeverTrump: Also: within HOURS troops were being mobilized from domestic bases to head to the Middle East. Again: they wanted thi… 53 minutes ago

Ricanomicz

Francesco Renaldi @robbystarbuck @Kaepernick7 Thanks to Trump's great move, we are sending a bunch of troops back to the middle east.… https://t.co/GZZovox02C 1 hour ago

kimhalliburton

Kim Halliburton RT @LuBonLez: This makes me cry. More deaths in the Middle East to salve the gigantic #Trump ego and thirst for power. #FortBragg troops to… 1 hour ago


The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities [Video]American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

