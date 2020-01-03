Global  

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year?

Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.
Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, uncertain future

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady walked off the field at the end of his 20th NFL season and said...
Seattle Times - Published

Here's what Tom Brady said about his future as Patriots QB after ugly AFC Wild-Card Playoff loss to Titans

Has Brady played his last snap in New England?
CBS Sports - Published


MySenseOf_Humor

Jeremy RT @RapSheet: #Patriots QB Tom Brady, on his plans for the offseason, says, “Who knows what the future holds?” He says he loves playing for… 35 seconds ago

white_dayton

Dayton White RT @MySportsUpdate: Tom Brady asked about his future: "I just got off the field." Also adds that he loves the #Patriots but doesn't know w… 3 minutes ago

danielfdzgzz

Daniel Fernández Gzz RT @JeffDarlington: Tom Brady: “Who knows what the future holds? ...I love the Patriots. I’m very blessed, but I don’t know what the future… 5 minutes ago

RondaRouseyFan

"Rowdy" RT @jeffphowe: Tom Brady: “I love the Patriots. ... I don’t know what the future looks like. I’m not going to predict.” Brady says it’s “pr… 5 minutes ago

TmGuillaermon

Guillaermon™️ RT @DougKyed: Brady, a FA after the season, said he loves the Patriots but wouldn't predict his future. Did say it's "pretty unlikely" and… 5 minutes ago

Jak33C

Jake Cannon Brady Is 'Unlikely' to Retire: Tom Brady after the loss: ‘I love the Patriots. ... I don’t know what the future loo… https://t.co/aDVyS06MNN 10 minutes ago


Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March [Video]Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future [Video]Tom Brady Focused On Titans, Not Future

Some fans are wondering if the Wild Card game will be Tom Brady's last at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:58Published

