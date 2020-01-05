Philadelphia Weather: Windy, Chilly For Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks

Follow along with The Seattle Times as the Seahawks face the Eagles in Philadelphia in an NFC...



Tweets about this Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: Philadelphia Weather: Windy And Chilly Afternoon In Store For Eagles-Seahawks Sunday @katebilo has the forecast https://t.co… 2 days ago CBS Philly Philadelphia Weather: Windy And Chilly Afternoon In Store For Eagles-Seahawks Sunday @katebilo has the forecast https://t.co/56m9CEYLqe 2 days ago Kevin J Schwab RT @FOX29philly: NEW YEAR'S FORECAST: The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly and windy New Year's Day with morning clouds and afterno… 4 days ago FOX 29 NEW YEAR'S FORECAST: The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly and windy New Year's Day with morning clouds and… https://t.co/1g3kFI01b9 4 days ago