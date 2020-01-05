Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

usi mbb southwest baptist

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
usi mbb southwest baptistusi mbb southwest baptist
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

usi mbb southwest baptist

Over on the other side of town... usi hosts southwest baptist..

Early going... josh price jumpstarts the usi offense with the bank shot.

Usi draws first blood.

But the junior wasn't done there..

Later drilling the step back j.

Eagles up 4.

Now usi gets it going from beyond the arch.

Clayton hughes from the top of the key.

Screaming eagles out in front ?2.

Just under 16 in the first half.

Emmanuel little fires outside to joe laravie.

That forces a bearcat t.o.

After the break... little goes to work in the post.

Finally freeing himself up for the shot... as usi goes up 5.

But this one would be tight throughout.

And the screaming eagles cannot hang on... usi falls 7?69.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

danskipper1

Old Dan Skipper "CHRISTIAN College B-Ball" - 1/5 - +A - "CCB" = 106 of 309 - Div. 2 - -Computer Rating- 1 Bellarmine 6 Florida… https://t.co/B4nQ5SEUdt 1 hour ago

ddgclthomas

Danielle Thomas RT @USIAthletics: Hannah Haitcock had a team-high tying 17 points as @usiwbb pulled away from Southwest Baptist in a back-and-forth affair… 2 hours ago

USIAthletics

USI Athletics College WBB: USI Defeats Southwest Baptist: https://t.co/hseKpacT1g 3 hours ago

USIAthletics

USI Athletics Lady Screaming Eagles push past Southwest Baptist https://t.co/hzFBAqLgzq 3 hours ago

ms_nina19

❤Nina Burke❤ RT @aaronhancock14: HIGHLIGHTS: USI Women's basketball gets the W over Southwest Baptist....postgame sound included! @usiwbb @USIAthletics… 3 hours ago

LA_Knight89

LA Knight🐈(🤓🏳️‍🌈❤💜💙📚🧚🏼🦇🤧🥄) @ohiosinger07 @_imperialpurple @mynameisntdave Possibly a southeastern thing. I moved to the southwest and we have… https://t.co/BxY5lIQ4PE 4 hours ago

NationalStat

National Statistical 📊 Lowest Probability Wins for January 4 3% - MB2: Southwest Baptist 71, Southern Indiana 69 10% - NBA: Charlotte 12… https://t.co/PZDOfnvPGv 5 hours ago

Olanrew48973946

Olanrewaju Emmanuel Happy Birthday to Rev. Dr. John Ayo Oladapo, the Ondo State Baptist Conference President, doubled as the Southwest… https://t.co/ZQhfsc6ycd 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.