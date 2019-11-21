Global  

College MBB: USI Earns First GLVC Win:

0
On the college courts... usi takes on drury as the screaming eagles look to get their first conference win of the season.

We begin in the first half..

Josh price jabs..

Fades and hits.

Screaming eagles on the board.

Now the home team gets it going from long range..

Clayton hughes to joe laravie.

The three ball is cash, usi in front by one.

Later off the inbounds... mateo rivera feeds price... the big boy gets the tough finish in traffic.

Usi adds to its lead.

Now rivera gets it going from downtown.

Emmanuel little with the pass up top.

Its a 6 point lead for usi.

Just over 16 in the half.

Rivera goes over the top to tyler dancy... screaming eagles make it a 7 point game.

Now little gets in on the fun..

Going with the spin and step back.... home team in control at this point.

Rivera to dancy once more.

Usi hangs on 8?82.




