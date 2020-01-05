Castle Girl’s Basketball Gearing Up for Another Deep Run:

Basketball team was the last in program history to win a state crown... and last year's squad nearly got a chance to change that.

It wasn't meant to be as the knights fell at sem?

State by 10 points to lawrence north.

That loss hasn't sat well with the girls at castle and now they are ready to go on another deep pos?

Season run.

This year certainly wasn't the prettiest start for the castle girls basketball team.

They began ?2, and at one point were ?5, but have since won 5 in a row.

It took a little longer for some of them to understand the demands of the game, the quickness, the toughness of what you've got to do to succeed and they've gradually been able to do that.

We put them in the ring in november with some tough teams and we did that for a reason and hopefully it'll pay off but, they're doing a good job now and we're rolling as a team which is good to see.

We needed to mature a little bit as a team and grow together, so, we've been working on team bonding and just getting together and, becoming more of a team.

During this winning streak, the knights have not allowed more than 40 points in one game and are averaging just over 54 points a game in that span.

Coach always stresses defense and he tells us that even if you are good on offense, if you can't stop them from scoring, then your offense doesn't really matter, so it's more about defense, so we've really put an offense on that.

Our coaches always stress to us being in the passing lanes so defense has always been our main point, and focus to get better on and make teams notice us by our defense and our offense just grows off of that.

As the season begins to wind down, castle has hopes of a deep pos?

Season run.

A year ago, they made it all the way to sem?

State before falling to lawrence north, and the knights believe that experience will serve them well this time.

Just staying focused and knowing that we can do it this time and all of our youth is a big part of it and our bench so i think we will just play as a team and get better like that.

Being there and knowing what it takes, sometimes it's not all about the x's and o's, sometimes its just about wanting it a little more, and we've been able to step up and get some of those moments the last couple of years, and i think that they're capable of doing that this year.