Valley family asking hit and run driver to come forward

Valley family asking hit and run driver to come forward

Valley family asking hit and run driver to come forward

Phoenix police say Tanya Karim was crossing Broadway Road near 20th Street on December 7 at 8:11 p.m.

When she was struck and killed by a vehicle.
