Lee Wins DH with Union

Both the men and women in action against union.

The lady flames are still ranked 5th in the nation.

Lee was up four at the break.

Abby bertram up to her usual tricks of breaking down the defense for a basket.

It was a career day for the lady flames camryn grant.

She scored a career high 18 points.

Start of the fourth quarter, and union's emily beard hits the three to tie the game.

Bulldogs go nuts.

Moments later and bertram loses the ball.

Miracle gray on the break-away.

But becca cheeks hustles down for the block.

Come on becca, you don't smile after a block, you're supposed to have a menacing look.

Lady flames got on a mini-run in the fourth.

This three from taylor boggess got the lead to seven.

And lee holds on to win it 71-67.

The lee men were seeking their 10th win of the year as they faced union as well.

What a start for the bulldogs.

How bout a behind the back alley-oop jam for cooper meadows.

The flames quay kennedy beats his man, and strolls in for the lay-up.

Ryan montgomery one-on-one with meadows.

That's easy money for the former central purple pounder.

Montgomery certainly led the charge for lee.

Here it's a quick steal and jam.

This flame got game today.

Montgomery with the three- pointer.

He scored 30-points and grabbed 12 boards.

Flames win in overtime by a final of 76-72.

