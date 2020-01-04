WCBI News at Ten - Saturday, January 4th, 2020

Good evening and thank you for joining us, i'm cash matlock.

Dozens of people evacuated their homes last night in east columbus because of flood waters.

Several areas throughout the golden triangle have experienced issues with flooding since thursday's heavy rains.

These are images from the masonic subdivision in columbus.

As of this afternoon, lowndes county road closings include: steens road, hwy 12, lagrone road, jemison road, sand road, and dickerson road.

Lowndes county ema director cindy lawrence says if you see a barrier in the road, ádo notá move it.

"in the steens area, we've had several people who have gone around barricades, and we've had to call emergency crews to go out and search and rescue to go out and help those people in the flooded area.

This morning we had maybe five calls of flooded areas over in that area, and we did send emergency responders out to assist those people in getting them back to safety."

Since thursday, lowndes county has received up to three and half inches of rainfall.

Flood waters are also a concerned in clay county where search teams have temporarily suspended their foot search for a missing man.

David box has been missing for four days now, and sheriff eddie scott says the department has switched to alternative measures of searching due to flooding.

Scott says the department will fly a drone around the area and interview people who last had contact with box.

With a possible lead,scott says, the department can determine box's direction.

" he was reported missing to us sometime after 10 o'clock.

During the investigations, we discovered that he was last seen early morning hours of new years day.

We're trying to establish a timeline of mr.box new year's eve and into the early morning hours of new year's day."

If you have any additional information about david box please contact the clay county sheriff's department.

First look sunny skies will continue through the day on sunday, but clouds will start to build in on monday.

We'll have the chance for a few light showers overnight monday, but our next big weather- maker will move into the area later this week.

Flooding update: many rivers and creeks are continuing to slowly rise today as runoff filters into the waterways.

Crests are expected in most areas later this evening and water should start to slowly recede after that.

All floodwater should have ample time to fully recede before the potential for more rain later in the week.

Saturday night: mostly clear with temperatures falling to the freezing mark in many areas.

A calm and quiet night.

Sunday: plenty of sunshine through the day with

Wreg reports david may, 42, and dillion williams, 27, were discovered missing during an emergency count about 1:45 a.m.

The state did not say whether they had escaped.

The inmates may be traveling in a 2011 black gmc truck, bearing mississippi license plate 1-a-e-7-3-4-4.

The truck was stolen in close proximity of the prison.

It has black pipe running boards on each side and has a "cotton" tag displayed on the front bumper.

Mississippi department of corrections said may is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions in harrison county, and williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in marshall county.

Mdoc, along with state and local law enforcement, are searching for the men.

Anyone with information about may and williams should contact the mdoc at 662-745- 6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

News broke yesterday of a fifth inmate death in parchman.

Sunflower county coroner heather burton tells the associated press that 36-year-old dennoris howell was stabbed to death early friday morning at the mississippi state penitentiary at parchman.

Howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since sunday, and the third at parchman.

Another inmate was stabbed in the incident friday morning and taken to a memphis hospital.

In a recent public statement, commissioner pelecia hall says the major disturbances were gang related.

Hall also says "there is a lot of misinformation fanning the flames of fear in the community at large, especially on social media."

It's the rumors and misinformation that have friends and family members of those inside the facility worried.

Olivia is a concerned parent of two parchman inmates.

She says her two sons have been in prison for almost two years now, and she hasn't seen them since they went in.

Olivia says it's also been weeks since she's spoken with them on the phone.

"i called, no phone call.

They put me on hold, wouldn't give me no information.

I mean, they had money on the wall phone, they couldn't call me or anything."

"i don't know.

I cant' eat.

Been to the doctor, blood pressure, everything is up, it's just, i don't know, i'm on the edge, i just want to know if my babies are all right."

For the full statement released by mdoc, visit our website at wcbi dot com.

Mississippi and 27 other states adopted get- tough "habitual offender" laws in the 1980s to combat violent crime.

Often called "three-strikes" laws - as in, three strikes and you're out - the tougher sentencing statutes mean anyone with a criminal history with previous felonies or even drunk-driving offenses could be convicted of being a repetitive offender and face a prison sentence three to four times longer than they would otherwise.

Today our deandria turner talked to one man's family who says his sentence is unjust these are the only pictures that paul houser's family has of him.

Because of paul's prior drug felonies, in 1983 he was labeled a "habitual offender" and sentenced to the maximum term, 60 years without the possibility of parole.

He was convicted of possessing the items needed to make methamphetamine.

"he's got 60 years and he has a nonviolent crime.

He got less charges than what murders and rapists get.

He never harmed nobody, robbed stole from nobody.

He was an addict" dusty houser has spent most of his adult life with his dad n prison.

He says the grimness of his dad's sentence is unjust.

"they're not murders or rapists.

I hate to put an emphasis on it, but the severity of the crime don't fit the severity of the punishment at all."

"for what crime he committed, 13 years is that not sufficient enough?

Dusty worries about his dad's state of mind.

"he called me one time before and said if they can't get the law changed or they can't change things for me in here i'd rather see if they'd give me the death penalty.

I'd rather take my chances with god than to live in this nightmare i live right now."

He talked to his dad a day before lockdown began.

" he said just pray that i make it out.

It's crazy in here right now and if i don't get to see y'all, y'all know i love you."

Dusty says he will continue to fight for justice with hope as his anchor "he's a good man and he has a good heart and he's capable of being a productive member of society" by the time of his release, houser by the time of his release, houser will be 103 years old.

When we come back... the latest on the recent air strike in iran.

Stay with us.

In national news... people took to the streets across the u.s. to hold anti-war protests following the drone attack that killed iran's top general.

Thousands turned out in baghdad and teheran to mourn the death of qassem soleimani as his funeral procession began saturday in iraq.

Cbs news correspondent natalie brand has the latest from washington.

Thousands of mourners gathered in teheran saturday... burning u-s and israeli flags, chanting anti- american slogans and calling for revenge for the death of top iranian general qassem soleimani.

Around the u-s, anti-war protesters rallied coast to coast.

In washington, d-c, actress jane fonda spoke out across from the white house.

Pipe 1 13:20:15 ''the younger people here should know that all of the wars that have been fought since you've been born have been fought over oil.'' president trump ordered the drone strike thursday that killed soleimani at the baghdad international airport.

The president says iran's top intelligence and military strategist,was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on american diplomats and military personnel.

...under my leadership america's policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any american.

We will find you, we will eliminate you.

Mississippi state opens mississippi state opens conference play against undefeated auburn could the bulldogs start sec season 1-0?

Mississippi state opens conference play against undefeated auburn could the bulldogs start sec season 1-0?

See the highlights next in sports... sec basketball season officially arriving for men's hoops mississippi state tipping off conference play with one of its toughest tests of the year bulldogs hosting one of two undefeated teams left in the country...the 12-0 auburn tigers fast start for the bulldogs weatherspoon block, carter misses, robert woodard there for the clean up...11-3 run makes it 17-9 tigers race back...off the miss in transition....a wide open isaac okoro 2 hand jam....auburn back in front... clock ticking in the first...bulldogs on the fastbreak, but the tigers take it right back.....samir doughty with the floater...largest lead for auburn 29-22 but right before the end of the first....nick weatherspoon off balance at the buzzer....5 point game at the break second half....reggie perry...playmake r...robert woodard dunk..still a 4 point auburn lead tigers increase it to ten...bulldogs not going away....weathers poon another tough layin to cut the lead to 8..that's as close as it'd get doughty offensive rebound and finish bulldogs fall 80- 68.....will look for sec win #1 against alabama wednesdsy ole miss on the road at wichita state...tough nonconference test before league play rebels trailing....breein tyree left alone at the top of the key, hand down man down, tyree triple makes it a 2-point game shockers up 1, jamarius burton....tyree plays it perfectly, burton gets him to jump, and somehow gets the and one bucket to go... that'd be about as close as it'd get in this one....great ball movement from the shockers...ends with a trey wade dunk wichita state cruises to a 74-54 win...rebels tip off sec play tuesday on the road at texas a&m

Playoffs!

Playoff football is here....catch afc wild card action next in sports... the afc wild card kicking off....tom brady and the new engladn patriots set to face the tennessee titans after a patriots field goal...titans hit right back....ryan tannehill throwing under pressure to anthony firkser for the touchdown....ten nessee leading 7- 3 patriots answer right away.....brady hands off to julian edelman for the walk in touchdown.....pat riots regain the lead 10-7 patriots would be held to a field goal after a goal line stop, and derrick henry mode activated.

Big pickup on the screen, out at the one henry punches it in, over 100 yards in the first half titans up 14-13 score remains the same almost all second half....fourth quarter, 3rd and 6 for new england....brady incomplete.... last chance for new england, brady picked off by logan ryan titans win 20- 13.....aj brown and jeffery simmons officially 1-0 in their nfl careers titans will face the ravens in the divisional round nfl playoffs continuing...hous ton texans taking on the buffalo bills bills on the board first.....john brown to josh allen circle the wagons.....bills jump out to a 16-0 lead into the second half deshaun watson and company put on the rally caps....20 yards out, watson wills his way into the endzone for the touchdown...16-8 after a texans field goal, 5 points game, watson to carlos hyde for the touchdown...tex ans erase the 16 point hole, take a 3 point lead bills driving....josh allen to cole beasley 9 yards...sets up stephen hauschka for the 47 yard field goal....extra football in the postseason until the play of the game.....watson somehow evades the sack, finds taiwan jones.....34 yards into the red zone kaimini fairbairn game winning 28 yard field goal tulane and southern miss