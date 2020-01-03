Wild Card Weekend: Bove and Joe B discuss the Bills' loss to Houston
Wild Card Weekend: Bove and Joe B discuss the Bills' loss to Houston
Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic reflect on the Bills' playoff loss to the Texans, their 2019 season, and what's next for the Bills this offseason.
