Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baylor's Grant Johnson Student Athlete of the Week

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Baylor's Grant Johnson Student Athlete of the WeekBaylor's Grant Johnson Student Athlete of the Week
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baylor's Grant Johnson Student Athlete of the Week

Is not only one of the top students in the classroom.

He's also a dedicated student of the game of basketball.

Joshnon's patience and perservance make him an examplary player on the talented red raider team.

Here's angela moryan with our scholar athlete of the week.

Mark price: "he's a selfless kid.

And he's also a kid where instant gratification has not been his deal."

And he's also a kid where instant gratification has not been his deal."

Baylor shooting guard grant johnson didn't see many minutes last season.

However, that didn't discourage johnson one bit.

Gehrig ebel: "he's a really hard worker, like really hard.

I think that's one of his most quality traits."

Price: "he's stuck with it.

Stuck with our program even when his role was really small last year.

Every day, even in practice when grant wasn't getting the reward of playing in the games, he continued to work with the same fervor and energy every single day."

That mentality translates over into the classroom.

Johnson is a two-sport athlete, maintaining a 3- point-87 gpa.

Ebel: "he's always just outdoing everybody in class.

We'll be talking about it."

Grant johnson: "my parents started me at a young age to be driven in the classroom then be driven as an athlete."

Price: "i get grade email reports all the time of things he's doing in class.

He's got an incredibly positive reputation on our campus."

Johnson has grown into a solid player for the red raiders.

Price: "he's continued to not get flustered.

And it's paying off.

The last few games he's helped out team.

He's played some meaningful minutes and done a really good job."

Johnson: "i decided that regardless of whether i'm in the starting lineup or not, i decided that i wanted to make a positive impact on the team, and i feel like i've done that so far."

Ebel: "he always gets it done on the court and in the class.

He leads a good example, especially for the younger kids coming up."

Tag: scholar athlete of the week, brought to you by wolford and robinson.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Gulfport Admirals WR Tommie Johnson [Video]WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Gulfport Admirals WR Tommie Johnson

From game of the week to ‘News 25 Student Athlete of the Week,’ it’s hard to imagine the Admirals moving on at all had it not been for the services of Tommie Johnson.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.