Trump Threatens Iran

Trump Threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates.

This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

After the strike, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn the deaths of Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader.

Trump alleges that Iran “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets.
