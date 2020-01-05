Colin White's heads puck into net, but goal is disallowed 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:36s - Published Colin White's heads puck into net, but goal is disallowed Ottawa Senators forward Colin White gets creative and heads the flying puck into the net. Unfortunately for White and the Sens, this was illegal and the goal was disallowed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Scrum Sports Sens look to come back and score but it’s waved off when Colin White heads the puck into the net. #GoBolts #TBLvsOTT 4 hours ago Murray Pam Colin White heads the puck in. Perfect header. Rinaldo approved. Immediately waived off. @sportingnewsca 4 hours ago NJDevils Game Bot Colin White takes a 2-minute minor penalty for delaying game - puck over glass and heads to the penalty box with 06… https://t.co/MzsUvkDQD3 6 days ago