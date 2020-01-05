Global  

Colin White's heads puck into net, but goal is disallowed

Colin White's heads puck into net, but goal is disallowed

Colin White's heads puck into net, but goal is disallowed

Ottawa Senators forward Colin White gets creative and heads the flying puck into the net.

Unfortunately for White and the Sens, this was illegal and the goal was disallowed.
