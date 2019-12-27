Body found after house fire 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published Body found after house fire The North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating what sparked a fatal house fire.

Body found after house fire UNCOVERING THE CHAREDMESS SMOKE DAMAGE THROUGHTHE ROOF AND INSIDEAMAN'S BODY ((SOT)) "HEDIDN'T DESERVE IT, PEOPLE THATKNEW HIM DIDN'T DESERVE IT"NEIGHBORS TELL ME THATMANLIVED HERE.HIM DIDN'T DESERVE IT"NEIGHBORS TELL ME THATMANLIVED HERE.HE WAS A VETERANAND HE MAYHAVE BEEN IN A ROUGH PLACE((SOT)) "HE NEEDED HELP BECAUSEYOU HAVE TO REMEMBER HE WAS INTHIS HOUSE BY HIMSELF" THECIRCUMSTANCES OF THE FIREREMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION BYTHE NORTH LAS VEGAS FIREDEPARTMENT MEANWHILE FOLKSIN THE AREA ARE THINKING OFHIS FAMILY NOW WAITING TOFIND OUT EXACTLY WHAT SPARKEDTHE BLAZE ((LL TAG)) AND THETOTAL DAMAGE OUT HERE150





