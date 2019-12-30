Soap Box: Christmas Day 2019 in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 29:51s - Published Soap Box: Christmas Day 2019 in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale All the latest soap news and spoilers in a special Christmas edition reviewing the festive soaps. Is Keanu really dead in EastEnders? Will we miss Robert in Coronation Street? Is Marlon going to turn murderous in Emmerdale? And will Sienna ever have a happy Christmas in Hollyoaks? Hosted by David Brown and Johnathon Hughes.Find your favourite soaps with the timecodes below:Eastenders: 00:00 Coronation Street: 10:55Emmerdale: 19:22Hollyoaks: 24:45For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en 0

