Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay Airport 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:41s - Published Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay Airport Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay Airport

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like