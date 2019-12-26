Global  

Shia Muslims in northern India protest against US killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Lucknow in northern India on Saturday (January 4th) to protest against the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Lucknow in northern India on Saturday (January 4th) to protest against the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The crowd shouted slogans against America and declared Soleimani a martyr.

The protest was led by cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad who praised Soleimani for fighting against ISIS and al-Qaeda.



Shia Muslims in Lucknow protest killing of Qasem Soleimani, declare him a martyr

A huge gathering of Shia Muslims convened at Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to protest the killing of...
Zee News - Published


Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani [Video]Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani spearheaded..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:03Published

Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in India [Video]Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in India

The death of five Muslim men during protests against a government law that many find discriminatory against Muslims has rocked the Northern Indian neighborhood of Meerut. Jonah Green reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published

