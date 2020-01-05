Ice broke up for 20 unlucky Russian fishers, all safe 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 01:34s - Published Ice broke up for 20 unlucky Russian fishers, all safe Parked cars of over 20 fishers in the Russian Far East go under water as seaside ice breaks up. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ice broke up for 20 unlucky Russian fishers, all safe COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW





You Might Like

Tweets about this