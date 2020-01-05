China's new soccer coach holds news briefing

SHOWS: BEIJING, CHINA (JANUARY 5, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) COACH OF CHINA'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM, LI TIE, SAYING: "In the process of recruiting, the first and most important thing is that we want to find people who want to play soccer for our nation, who have the spirit of selfless dedication, who want to sacrifice everything for the national team.

Second, we want to find players who can shoulder the pressure of the national team." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) COACH OF CHINA'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM, LI TIE, SAYING: "I have learnt a lot from him (Marcello Lippi).

I think one of the important points is his drive for winning which is beyond that of many other coaches that I have had experience with.

Persistence is also something I've learnt from him." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) COACH OF CHINA'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM, LI TIE, SAYING: "I don't want to talk about the differences between Chinese coaches and foreign coaches.

I think in terms of soccer, there's only one deciding factor, which is whether you can do it or not.

If you can do it, you do it.

If you cannot, leave.

No matter how awesome you are as a coach, there's always success and failure." STORY: China's new national soccer team coach, Li Tie, who recently replaced Marcelo Lippi, held a news conference on Sunday (January 5).

Li, 42, who was the caretaker coach after Lippi's departure said Lippi's drive to win and his persistence were some of the qualities that made an impression on him.

Lippi resigned at a post-match news conference after China lost to Syria 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in November, 2019.

The former Everton midfielder declined to comment on differences between Chinese and foreign coaches but said that for a coach, success of the team was everything and those on the squad should be ready to sacrifice everything for the team and be able to live up to the pressure.

Li was selected from a three-man short-list by the Chinese Football Association having led a reserve side to the East Asian Championships in South Korea in December.

As a player, Li represented China on 92 occasions, including at the finals of the 2002 World Cup, the country's only appearance at the competition to date.

Li retired from playing in 2011 and worked under Lippi as an assistant coach with both Guangzhou Evergrande, where he won the Asian Champions League title in 2013, and the senior national side before taking over as head coach of Hebei CFFC.