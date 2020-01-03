Global  

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.
Islamist group al Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county

Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab has stormed a military base in Lamu county in Kenya's coastal...
Al-Shabab claims attack on base serving US, Kenyan troops

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The al-Shabab extremist group says it has attacked a military base used by...
raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Al-Shabab attacks base used by United States military in Kenya https://t.co/bX23nW756H https://t.co/tVHqUEYhrO 2 minutes ago

JohnnyDee62

Johnny Resists RT @Newsweek: Al-Shabab attacks Kenyan military base used by U.S troops, destroys aircraft https://t.co/vaPGMToHsi 2 minutes ago

Ulisse0672

Nestor Ivanovic RT @jilevin: Al-Shabab Attacks Kenyan Military Base Used By U.S. Troops, Destroys Aircraft https://t.co/WQCn6i01Nl 2 minutes ago

ScotCharlotte

Charlotte Scot Al-Shabab attacks U.S. base in Kenya destroying aircraft, fighting continues https://t.co/OUHxYJe8fr 2 minutes ago

ohmohm

ohmohm RT @haaretzcom: Al-Shabab attacks U.S. base in Kenya destroying aircraft https://t.co/DmzphhKHPj 3 minutes ago

rorlolson

Lana @ MAGA From Discover on Google https://t.co/2hTX0q7lTG Kenya wonder who is from there 3 minutes ago

AtlTrafficLady

Stephanie Stallworth RT @ajc: Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya https://t.co/hVqO3bP0Fo 4 minutes ago

IsraelSpeaker

Michael J. Lawrence מייקל לורנס BREAKING: U.S. military says the situation at the Kenyan airfield is 'fluid' as fighting continues https://t.co/IewxrEMde7 5 minutes ago


Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

