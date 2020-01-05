Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schedule too busy for FA Cup hype

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Schedule too busy for FA Cup hype

Schedule too busy for FA Cup hype

The Daily Telegraph's Jason Burt, speaking on the Sunday Supplement, said that too many games over the Christmas period have left the FA Cup third round out of people's minds and clubs too busy to take the competition seriously.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.