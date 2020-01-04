Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America'

MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America'

Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' while in their parliament chamber after the US killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnDuf69023816

Chrome Dome Iranian members of Parliament chant Death to America! Are these people even civilised? 5 minutes ago

No_RINOs

Alan S RT @golgibody2000: @realDonaldTrump Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shoutin… 19 minutes ago

ImmoralReport

StopTheMadness RT @golgibody2000: @SpeakerPelosi Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shouting… 34 minutes ago

golgibody2000

golgibody @SpeakerPelosi Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shou… https://t.co/NiZh1GbSUV 35 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament over Qassem Soleimani killing https://t.co/kz2ivpFpaW 41 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America': https://t.co/Wmyp4ac3O5 #DonaldTrump 44 minutes ago

MarioZambeli

Mario Zambeli 🇺🇸 Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament over Qassim Soleimani killing https://t.co/M9aWRyOV7Q 45 minutes ago

kgerrishom

💭 "Death to Armerica" they chant in the Iranian parliament. FFs Iran should calm the***down. I dont see that death… https://t.co/QC7SIqSLpy 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani [Video]Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani spearheaded..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.