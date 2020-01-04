MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America' Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' while in their parliament chamber after the US killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chrome Dome Iranian members of Parliament chant Death to America! Are these people even civilised? 5 minutes ago Alan S RT @golgibody2000: @realDonaldTrump Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shoutin… 19 minutes ago StopTheMadness RT @golgibody2000: @SpeakerPelosi Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shouting… 34 minutes ago golgibody @SpeakerPelosi Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament Imagine the members of the Senate or House shou… https://t.co/NiZh1GbSUV 35 minutes ago RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament over Qassem Soleimani killing https://t.co/kz2ivpFpaW 41 minutes ago One News Page MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America': https://t.co/Wmyp4ac3O5 #DonaldTrump 44 minutes ago Mario Zambeli 🇺🇸 Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' in parliament over Qassim Soleimani killing https://t.co/M9aWRyOV7Q 45 minutes ago 💭 "Death to Armerica" they chant in the Iranian parliament. FFs Iran should calm the***down. I dont see that death… https://t.co/QC7SIqSLpy 1 hour ago