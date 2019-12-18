Global  

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good.

Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer enters race

The shadow Brexit secretary says Labour needs to "rebuild fast" to restore trust in the party.
Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader [Video]Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he “seriously considering” standing for the leadership of the Labour Party. The shadow Brexit secretary said he believed that the Labour’s move to the left in 2015..

