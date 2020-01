Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, January 5, 2020 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:41s - Published Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, January 5, 2020 Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, January 5, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heather's morning forecast: Sunday, January 5, 2020 SO MUCH MON TO THE EFFORTS,TOO.AND THE SKY CAM FROM THE STUDIOIS BEAUTIFUL.I WOULD LOV TO SEE THE PICTURESAND FROSTY MORNING AND SUNSHINEMAKES A RETURN TODAY.THE WIND CHILLS SO COLD IN THE30s.AND THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS ANDTEMPERATURES STAY ABOVE WHERE WEUSUALLY ARE THIS TIME OF YEARAND EARLY JANUARY.27 IN SMYRNA AND 30 FOR THEFRIENDS IN THE BORO AND 29 INSPRINGFIELD.29 I CLARKSVILLE AND CARTHAGEAND NO RAIN ON THE LIVE CAMERASAND DEALING WITH OVER THE LASTTHREE DAYS.AND SUNSHINE GETTI READY TOGET ABOVE FREEZING AND NEXT FEWHOURS LOOK TO BE CHILLY53 IN DICKSON.AND A LITTLE COOLER TOWARDS THEPLATEAU, MCMINNVILLE STAYINGAROUND 50 THIS AFTERNOON.AND 47 FOR OUR FRIENDS IN THECROSSVILLE AREA.WINDS WILL LIGHT OUT OF THESOUTH ABOUT 3 MILES PER HOURHERE IN NASHVILLE, BUT LOOK TOPICK UP INTO THE AFTERNOON.AND WITH A WARMER WEATHER, WITHWIND FROM THE SOUTHWESTSUSTAINED AT 5 TO 15 BUT GUSTINGAT TIMES UP TO ABOUT 20 TODAY.THE WINDS LOOK TO CALM DOWNMONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY ONMONDAY.A COMPLETELY DRY DAY TODAY.HOW NICE IS THAT TO HEAR?24 HOURS WITHOUT RAIN.THE MAJORITY OF THE DAY MONDAYAND LOOKS DRY AND THE DRIVE HOMEFROM WORK I AM FORECASTING TO BEDRY AS WELNOT A HEAVY RAIN EVENT LIKE WESAW THIS PREVIOUS THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.AND THIS IS AT 4:30 AND LIKELYSHOWERS ACROSS THE PLATEAU ANDON TUESDAY AND TO DRY OUT ANDTHE REST OF THE DAY AND THEEARLY WEEK SYSTEM THAT WE ARELOOKING ATWE WILL GET ANOTHER OPPORTUNITYFOR HEAVIER





