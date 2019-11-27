Rain brings some relief to scorched areas of Australia

Milder temperatures on Sunday brought relief to areas of Australia affected by wildfires, as the number of dead increased to 24.



Tweets about this Dani Oh gosh, I hope and pray that it brings some relief for the people in Australia! I know that they need so much more… https://t.co/78ZQZmkpcn 4 hours ago brooke 🦋 this rain 🥺 let’s hope it brings at least some bit of relief to the fires 4 hours ago KgoshigatjanaJ 🇿🇦 @Highly_flavourd I saw reports of rain. Hope it brings some relief. Stay safe 13 hours ago David Witteveen Rain this morning when I left for the gym. I hope it brings some relief to the fires. Passed these cool, alien-look… https://t.co/IDhwqidZoQ 19 hours ago IanJ.Johnson Lovely to wake up to the sound of rain. Let’s hope it brings some relief to the fires in Gippsland. @DanielAndrewsMP 21 hours ago The Wrestling Scope I've made some good mates down in Oz thru social media sites like here, IG & FB. Hoping the rain brings some relief… https://t.co/7tSPCqwO3E 1 day ago Steve Brennan @abcnews #AustraliaBushfires We are getting a little rain just North of Canberra - hope this brings some relief! 2 days ago Chris May RT @LittleheathD: My thoughts to all in Australia 🇦🇺 caught up in the worsening bush fires and especially to the exhausted fire teams who a… 5 days ago