Thousands turn out in Baghdad, Teheran to mourn death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Thousands turn out in Baghdad, Teheran to mourn death of Gen. Qassem SoleimaniCBS News correspondent Natalie Brand has the latest from Washington.
Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general

Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful generalBAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed...
Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'President Hassan Rouhani meets family of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani (Iranian...
MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America' [Video]MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America'

Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' while in their parliament chamber after the US killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism [Video]Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism

The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's..

