Thousands turn out in Baghdad, Teheran to mourn death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani

BAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed...



Recent related videos from verified sources MPs in Iranian parliament chant 'death to America' Iranian MPs chant 'death to America' while in their parliament chamber after the US killing of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published 3 hours ago Foreign secretary defends US as Iran ramps up criticism The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran's top military leader as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. Dominic Raab was speaking on BBC's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published 3 hours ago