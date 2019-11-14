Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Pa. Turnpike

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Pa. Turnpike

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Pa. Turnpike

Five people are dead and at least 60 hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on the Pa.

Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JenniferDWade

Jennifer D. Wade RT @PAStatePolice: PA TURNPIKE: A multi-vehicle fatal crash occurred at mile marker 86.1 on I-76 westbound, in Mount Pleasant Twp, Westmore… 22 minutes ago

GCchaplains

Greater Cincinnati Police & Fire Chaplain Services RT @ismithKDKA: #BREAKING: Rostraver EMS confirms supervisor Matt Smeltzer was hit by a car and killed exiting an ambulance at scene of mul… 33 minutes ago

mikefisher33

Mike Fisher RT @ismithKDKA: #BREAKING: Rostraver EMS supervisor killed at scene of multi vehicle crash on I-70 in Smithton, Westmoreland County. @KDKA… 37 minutes ago

SeanEiler

Sean Eiler Horrific crash on the PA turnpike. At least 5 dead. Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/y5E2kngdrA 43 minutes ago

ismithKDKA

Ian Smith #BREAKING: Rostraver EMS confirms supervisor Matt Smeltzer was hit by a car and killed exiting an ambulance at scen… https://t.co/1s0g81Fpqn 54 minutes ago

eztango

ニュースDE英単語 https://t.co/wiXqmoOolV (LV.9) 5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike | HuffPost https://t.co/4yHNCWogPj 56 minutes ago

NewsNetNews

NewsNetNews RT @WJACTV: UPDATE: NBC Affiliate @WPXI reports that 5 people have been killed, nearly 60 others injured and emergency crews say that weath… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

I-70 Fatal Accident Kills Paramedic While Responding To Multi-Vehicle Crash [Video]I-70 Fatal Accident Kills Paramedic While Responding To Multi-Vehicle Crash

I-70 Fatal Accident Kills Paramedic While Responding To Multi-Vehicle Crash

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:52Published

Fiery 8-vehicle wreck on I-75 north in New Tampa kills two people [Video]Fiery 8-vehicle wreck on I-75 north in New Tampa kills two people

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on NB I-75. https://wfts.tv/2KjAhk8

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.