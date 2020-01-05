|
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
|
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com
|Five people were killed and dozens injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this