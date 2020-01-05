Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


At least 5 dead, 60 hurt in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Five people were killed and dozens injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LakersGold

Black Nathaniel Essex 🕵🏾‍♂️✊🏾💪🏾 RT @ABC7: 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike outside Pittsburgh https://t.co/T6F5s1aj89 26 seconds ago

pissedoff53

Howard The Jewish Carpenter RT @ROCKONOHIO: Breaking Now:5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash 🙏🙏 #Pennsylvania https://t.co/k6DPpxoNRT 27 seconds ago

AnthonyderiggsW

Anthony W.DeRiggs 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/UZDoU4yPIh 45 seconds ago

la445420031

la44542003 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/JgfDEeu8jB 2 minutes ago

Wrschgn

Mike Wereschagin 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/3TefoXxYFV via @lancasteronline 2 minutes ago

jjackson235

Jarred Jackson 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/OSijMQT6eM #SmartNews 2 minutes ago

berylall

Beryl Arman "5 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/vluUUcFwhy 2 minutes ago

BlRemaley

BL Remaley Jr 5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash https://t.co/ZsqObzD7mb #SmartNews 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.