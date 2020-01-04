Top 10 Video Games That Might Suck in 2020

2020 is already looking to be another solid year of games, but that isn’t to say there aren’t a few titles that have us worried.

For this list, we’re looking at the games that have us guarding our wallets a bit.

Our countdown includes “Pokémon Sleep” (2020), “Halo Infinite” (2020), “Marvel’s Avengers” (2020), “Minecraft Dungeons” (2020), “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners” (2020), and more!

