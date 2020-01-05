Rare sight: huge flower blooms in Indonesian rainforest

A rare, giant flower is currently blooming in the rainforests of West Sumatra in Indonesia.

Rafflesia tuan-mudae, which is mainly found in Sarawak, is from the same family as the largest flower in the world - Rafflesia arnoldii.

Typically the flowers of tuan-mudae are around 60 cm in diameter opening from a 20 cm bud.

Occasionally these buds reach 30 cm in diameter in which case a flower nearly 1 m across may form.