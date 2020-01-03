Global  

Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

The shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has become the fifth MP to announce they are running for Labour leader.

Sir Keir visited the Brexit-backing town of Stevenage to announce his plan to unite the party.
