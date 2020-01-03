Global  

Keller @ Large: Elizabeth Warren On Green New Deal

Keller @ Large: Elizabeth Warren On Green New Deal

Keller @ Large: Elizabeth Warren On Green New Deal

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Massachusetts Sen.

Elizabeth Warren.
Tweets about this

nleblanc12

Nicole LeBlanc RT @wbz: "The middle class squeeze is real," Elizabeth Warren told @kelleratlarge about why she thinks a radical economic change is needed,… 6 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News "The middle class squeeze is real," Elizabeth Warren told @kelleratlarge about why she thinks a radical economic ch… https://t.co/uNI8oDfL3O 7 minutes ago


