Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vikings, Saints Fans Prep For Big Game At The Superdome

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Vikings, Saints Fans Prep For Big Game At The Superdome

Vikings, Saints Fans Prep For Big Game At The Superdome

We’re just hours away from the Vikings taking on the Saints in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Mike Max reports (2:18).

WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan.

5, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game [Video]Vikings Considered Big Underdogs In Playoff Game

The Vikings are eight-point underdogs in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints (2:29). WCCO Mid-Morning - December 31, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.