Video: Wind gusts dying down, wind chill factor remains 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:38s - Published A messy winter storm is set to arrive midweek, and there is a chance for snow. A messy winter storm is set to arrive midweek, and there is a chance for snow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Wind gusts dying down, wind chill factor remains MILES AN HOUR.THE WIND WILL SLOWLY START TODIE DOWN.SOME IMPROVEMENTS WITH WEAKENINGWENT.STILL JUST GUSTY ENOUGH THAT THWIND CHILL FACTOR IS SOMETHINGYOU WANT TO ACCOUNT FOR EVEN ASWE TRAVEL INTO T EVENING WITHSUNSET TONIGHT, FALLING THROUGHTHE LOW 30’S.IT WILL FEEL COLDER AND WINDWILL DROP INTO THE LOW 20’S.WE ARE SEEING HIGH TEMPERATURESCLOSER TO AVERAGE.HIGHS IN THE 40’S IN T 50’S INTHE LAST FEW DAYS.WE ARE DOWN IN THE 20’S AND MATTWILL SET US UP FOR MONDAY.CLOUDS ARE ON THE INCREASE FORTOMORROW MORNING.NOT AS LOOSE GUYS.PERHAPS IF - BLUE SKIES.EVEN THE EARLY EVENING BEFORE ITDIES DOWN.THIS ONE LOOKS A LITTLE MESSY.IT IS APPROACHING OUR AREA THEEVENING.IT DOES APPROACH WITH COLDER AIRIN PLACE AND A CHANCE FOR SNOW.WE SEE THAT TRACKED THROUGH INTOAND STAY MORNING.SOME OF THE SNOW STARTS TOTRANSITION INTO RAIN.THAT KIND OF COLD AIR WILL





You Might Like

Tweets about this