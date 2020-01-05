Global  

JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital.

Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.
Live: Masked men attack students, teachers at JNU campus, many hurt

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today as masked miscreants attacked students...
IndiaTimes - Published


