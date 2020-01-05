Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NPR: Bihar announces dates for NPR data collection, JDU says no problem with NPR

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
NPR: Bihar announces dates for NPR data collection, JDU says no problem with NPR

NPR: Bihar announces dates for NPR data collection, JDU says no problem with NPR

BIHAR DEPUTY CM: NPR DATA TO BE COLLECTED FROM 15-28 MAY, BIHAR DEPUTY CM: NO DOCUMENTS WILL BE NEEDED FOR NPR, SUSHIL MODI ANNOUNCES NPR EXERCISE IN BIHAR, BJP ALLY JDU SAYS NO PROBLEM WITH NPR EXERCISE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘NPR updation process from 15 to 28 May in Bihar’: Deputy CM Sushil Modi [Video]‘NPR updation process from 15 to 28 May in Bihar’: Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Modi announced Bihar will launch a data collection drive for the National Population Register (NPR) on May 15 and the exercise will conclude on May 28.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.