U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General.

Meanwhile anti-war demonstrations were held in Washington, DC, New York City and dozens of cities across the US with protesters fearing the latest military actions by the Trump Administration will lead to war.
