Japan orders tighter border controls after Ghosn flees country

Japan says it's going to tighten border controls following Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country.

The former Nissan chief managed to flee house arrest in Japan on New Years Eve, as he was awaiting trial on multiple charges of financial wrongdoing, which he denies.

He's now believed to be taking refuge in his childhood home of Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan.

Japan's Justice Minister Masako Mori said Ghosn's "apparently illegal" departure was very regrettable, and added there was no record of him leaving the country.

She said there was no justification for Ghosn's disappearance, and that a court had formally revoked his bail.

It's not known exactly how the executive evaded passport controls.

The Wall Street Journal says he was smuggled onto a private jet hidden in a case for audio gear.

Japanese broadcaster NHK says it's believed that the case was never X-rayed.