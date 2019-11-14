Global  

Bill Belichick On Tom Brady's Future

Bill Belichick On Tom Brady's FuturePatriots head coach Bill Belichick is asked about the future of Tom Brady.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains why Tom Brady has always been ‘special’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains why Tom Brady has always been ‘special’Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and nine...
Daily Star - Published

Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe Tom Brady will play with Patriots next season

Shannon Sharpe doesn't believe Tom Brady will play with Patriots next seasonWith the New England Patriots playing their first AFC Wild Card game since 2009, there is speculation...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Chiefs Snap Patriots 21-Game Home Winning Streak [Video]Chiefs Snap Patriots 21-Game Home Winning Streak

Chiefs Snap Patriots 21-Game Home Winning Streak. Kansas City defeated New England 23-16 on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to 10-3, while the Chiefs moved to 9-4 on the season. New England's..

CBS Local Sports Week 11 NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Week 11 NFL Picks

Katie Johnston gives her take on several match ups this week in the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.

