Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires.

According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the environment and left thousands homeless.

Morrison had a plan to set up a national bushfire recovery agency but blindsided a state fire chief.

The prime minister blamed a “breakdown in communications” for why the chief didn’t know about his plans.