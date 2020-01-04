Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3.

His remains will then be taken to the capital Tehran and Qom on Monday for further public mourning processions, followed by his hometown of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.