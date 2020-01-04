Global  

Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of Iranians gather to mourn Soleimani

Tens of thousands of people gather at the world's largest mosque in the Iranian city of Mashhad to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3.

His remains will then be taken to the capital Tehran and Qom on Monday for further public mourning processions, followed by his hometown of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran's military commander Qassem...
Iranians Close Ranks Behind Leaders After Killing of Soleimani

In cities across Iran, tens of thousands packed the streets to mourn Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani....
Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

