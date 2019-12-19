Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hispanic Police Officer's Association hosts Three Kings Fundraiser

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Hispanic Police Officer's Association hosts Three Kings Fundraiser

Hispanic Police Officer's Association hosts Three Kings Fundraiser

Hispanic Police Officer's Association hosts Three Kings Day Scholarship Fundraiser.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers jailed for three years [Video]Man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers jailed for three years

A man who filmed himself assaulting two police officers and posted the footage on Facebook has been jailed for more than three years. Martin Williams, 28, kicked one officer in the face before running..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.