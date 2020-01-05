Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Luka Milivojevic's red card was a harsh decision and a key moment in the FA Cup fourth round loss to Derby.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Every word Roy Hodgson said on Crystal Palace transfer plans, Zaha's injury, Milivojevic and VAR The boss spoke about Wilfried Zaha's injury, a 'harsh' red card and what he thinks about VAR

Football.london - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like