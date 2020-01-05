Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision

Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Luka Milivojevic's red card was a harsh decision and a key moment in the FA Cup fourth round loss to Derby.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Crystal Palace transfer plans, Zaha's injury, Milivojevic and VAR

The boss spoke about Wilfried Zaha's injury, a 'harsh' red card and what he thinks about VAR
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattWoosie

Matt Woosnam Roy Hodgson on Luka Milivojevic's red card: "As far as the incident is concerned, I've seen it over myself. It's a… https://t.co/GaXetPJtfu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.