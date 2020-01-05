Global  

Mike Max Visits Bourbon Street Prior To Vikings-Saints Game

Mike Max Visits Bourbon Street Prior To Vikings-Saints Game

Mike Max Visits Bourbon Street Prior To Vikings-Saints Game

Mike Max is having a lot of fun covering the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans for the Wildcard Playoff.

Here's what happened when he went to Bourbon Street.

(0:50) WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan.

5, 2020
