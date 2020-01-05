Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

At least 30 people have been killed in an attack on a Libyan military academy.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At least 30 killed in attack on Libyan military academy

Attack comes amid increase in airstrikes and shelling around Tripoli recently, with fears that...
Haaretz - Published

Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in Libya

Dozens killed in bombing of military academy in LibyaThe Tripoli-based government’s training centre came under attack from rebels as regional tension...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MadhuvanthiS95

Madhuvanthi Srinivasan | مدهوونتی شرینیوسن At least 30 people killed, 33 injured in an attack on a military academy in Tripoli. As fighting intensifies, Turk… https://t.co/nLcOqjlnMm 34 seconds ago

Alexxsnoop

Alexander RT @Reuters: At least 30 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital Tripoli. Military commander Khalifa Ha… 2 minutes ago

News247WorldPre

News247WorldPress #Breaking: At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack https://t.co/uf9mk7aaC1 https://t.co/XHlOoMqcfw 5 minutes ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @ReutersUK: At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack https://t.co/DFAdQW1eoC https://t.co/QVUngIGbBS 6 minutes ago

justinbroadcast

JUST IN | #JustIn |√ At least 30 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital Tripoli. Militar… https://t.co/lsEa0DdQIm 10 minutes ago

MoMo_elumami

Moftah Mosbah #Libya | including the January 4 attack by #LNA-affiliated forces against the Hadaba military college that reported… https://t.co/QLCoJHZUeN 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.