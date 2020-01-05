Global  

$1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal

One tuna sold for $1.8 million on Sunday at an auction at Tokyo fish market.

Compared to last year though, that&apos;s a relative bargain.

Julian Satterthwaite reports
