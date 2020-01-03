Denver Among Cities To Protest Deadly Strike In Iran 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:03s - Published Denver Among Cities To Protest Deadly Strike In Iran Protesters gathered at the state capitol in Denver on Saturday to rally against the Trump administration's decision to launch an airstrike in Iran.

