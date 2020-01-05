Global  

Who's running for Labour leader?

Who's running for Labour leader?Take a look at who the contenders are for replacing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Jess Phillips says she could campaign to reverse Brexit and rejoin EU if she becomes Labour leader

'If our country is safer and more economically viable in the EU, then I will fight for that...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


Who Nick Knowles wants to be the next leader of the Labour Party

Who Nick Knowles wants to be the next leader of the Labour PartyThe Gloucestershire DIY SOS presenter has made a series of tweets stating who he believes should take...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party [Video]Keir Starmer: Labour needs a leader who will unite the party

The shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has become the fifth MP to announce they are running for Labour leader. Sir Keir visited the Brexit-backing town of Stevenage to announce his plan to unite the..

Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election [Video]Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy discusses whether Jeremy Corbyn was a good leader of the Labour Party.

