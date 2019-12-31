Global  

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service

Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service.

According to Business Insider, the married couple's gesture is an effort to help with out-of-control bushfires there.

Massive bushfires have been raging across the countryside in a particularly intense summer season.

The couple are both native Australians.

Their donation is the latest in a string of celebrity contributions, including the same amount from pop star Pink.
