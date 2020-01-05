JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:34s - Published JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal Swaraj Abhiyan Chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled by protesters outside the JNU campus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this